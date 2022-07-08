Overview

Dr. Renata Dussias, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Dussias works at Whole-istic You, LLC in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.