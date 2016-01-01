See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Renata Brindise, DO

Dermatology
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renata Brindise, DO is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. Dr. Brindise completed a residency at Oakwood Southshore Medical Center. She currently practices at The Derm. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Derm
    2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-3376
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:15am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of Michigan PC
    1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 282-2500
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • ChoiceCare Network
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Conseco
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HAP Insurance
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • PHCS
  • Priority Health
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Renata Brindise, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Polish
  • Female
  • 1881972305
Education & Certifications

  • Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
  • Garden City Hosp
  • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
  • University Of Illinois
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 89 ratings
Patient Ratings (89)
5 Star
(81)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
