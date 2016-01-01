Dr. Renata Brindise, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brindise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Brindise, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renata Brindise, DO is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. Dr. Brindise completed a residency at Oakwood Southshore Medical Center. She currently practices at The Derm. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
The Derm2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 843-3376Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:45am - 4:00pmWednesday11:15am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Advanced Dermatology of Michigan PC1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 282-2500Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Conseco
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Renata Brindise, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Female
- 1881972305
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
- Garden City Hosp
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- University Of Illinois
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Brindise?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brindise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brindise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brindise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brindise has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brindise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brindise speaks Polish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Brindise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brindise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brindise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brindise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.