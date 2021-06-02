Dr. Renata Angelini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Angelini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renata Angelini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Angelini works at
Locations
Michael S. Propper. M.d. F.a.c.s.5300 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 103, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (754) 212-4625
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Angelini, Thank you for your wonderful care. You have a combination of professionalism and caring and I appreciate that very much. Thank you for taking such good care of me during the last year. I felt blessed to have such a great doctor. In addition, your office manager Kelly was always pleasant and competent. I could take any healthcare/scheduling needs to Kelly, and she would address it to the best of her ability. She was never too busy to take a personal interest and that always made me feel important. I will miss you both.
About Dr. Renata Angelini, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720249030
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelini works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.