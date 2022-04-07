Overview

Dr. Renae Mayer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Mayer works at LifeStyle Medicine, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.