Overview

Dr. Renae Freid, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Freid works at SMG Whittier Medical and Specialty Services in Haverhill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.