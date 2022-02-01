Dr. Rena Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rena Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rena Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Cancer Center3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I am very lucky to have Dr Shah as my oncologist. She is very compassionate and takes time to explain treatment and also will answer any questions I ask in terms I can understand.
About Dr. Rena Shah, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1750670667
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.