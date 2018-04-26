Overview

Dr. Rena Levykh-Chase, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Levykh-Chase works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.