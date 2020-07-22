See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (45)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Goodfriend-Leve works at Northshore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
    909 Davis St Ste 160, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 999-4156
    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
    2650 Ridge Ave Fl 5, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 425-6400

  • Evanston Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 22, 2020
    I saw Dr. Goodfriend over the course of 7 years and built a strong and trusting relationship with her. Other reviews mention short sessions, which is true, but for me, if I ever needed a longer session she would happily talk however long I needed. Dr. Goodfriend has always been very easy to work with while trying to find the correct medications and dosages. I trust her medical diagnosis, and I never felt like the short appointments limited her ability to manage my medications. I would say Dr. Goodfreind would be a perfect match for any patient who values their time not being wasted and wants a psychiatrist who they can see long term over many stages in life. She was the perfect psychiatrist for me throughout all of high school and college.
    — Jul 22, 2020
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1528192556
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
