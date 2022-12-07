See All Dermatologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Rena Fortier, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rena Fortier, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS.

Dr. Fortier works at Long Ridge Dermatology LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne Surgery, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Ridge Dermatology LLC
    1051 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 329-7960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Surgery
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis

Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Fortier for many years. She is warm, friendly and knowledgeable. I trust her completely. Wait time is excessive but she is worth the wait.
    Suzan Rose — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Rena Fortier, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396730610
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rena Fortier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortier works at Long Ridge Dermatology LLC in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fortier’s profile.

    Dr. Fortier has seen patients for Acne Surgery, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

