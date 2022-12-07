Dr. Rena Fortier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rena Fortier, MD
Dr. Rena Fortier, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS.
Long Ridge Dermatology LLC1051 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06903 Directions (203) 329-7960
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Fortier for many years. She is warm, friendly and knowledgeable. I trust her completely. Wait time is excessive but she is worth the wait.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396730610
- MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS
Dr. Fortier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortier works at
Dr. Fortier has seen patients for Acne Surgery, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.