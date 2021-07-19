See All Psychiatrists in Port Jefferson, NY
Psychiatry
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Ferguson works at Ketamine of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ketamine of Long Island
    1000 Main St Ste G, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Depersonalization Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Gender Dysphoria
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Ketamine Infusions
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Jul 19, 2021
    Best part of the experience was dealing with the nurse that performed all six off my Ketamine procedures. Dana Saparito was kind, caring, and very knowledgeable in any of the Ketamine questions I had for her concerning the overall procedure. Dana made the experience so much easier for me to get through the six procedures. I felt safe and that I was in great hands through out. If you are lucky enough to get Dana at any time with the Ketamine procedures, you have nothing to worry about.
    Kenneth R. — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD

    Psychiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    1013082452
    Education & Certifications

    National Capital Military Cons
    National Naval MC
    Medical Education
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at Ketamine of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson's profile.

    Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

