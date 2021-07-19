Overview

Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Ferguson works at Ketamine of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.