Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Ketamine of Long Island1000 Main St Ste G, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 760-8060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Best part of the experience was dealing with the nurse that performed all six off my Ketamine procedures. Dana Saparito was kind, caring, and very knowledgeable in any of the Ketamine questions I had for her concerning the overall procedure. Dana made the experience so much easier for me to get through the six procedures. I felt safe and that I was in great hands through out. If you are lucky enough to get Dana at any time with the Ketamine procedures, you have nothing to worry about.
About Dr. Rena Ferguson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013082452
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Military Cons
- National Naval MC
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
