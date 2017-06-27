Overview

Dr. Rena Dearment, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Dearment works at Dearment Endocrinology LLC in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.