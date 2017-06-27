Dr. Rena Dearment, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dearment is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rena Dearment, MD
Overview
Dr. Rena Dearment, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Dearment Endocrinology LLC2800 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 303-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeArment is the best endocrinologist I've ever had! My previous endocrinologists didn't listen to me, and only judged how I felt by my test results. Well, that meant they left me so weak I could hardly walk a flight of stairs some days (I am hypothyroid). Dr. D listens to me and makes sure that not only are my ranges "normal", but that I feel good too. If not, she works with me to stay in the normal range AND feeling good. She is never dismissive, and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Rena Dearment, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235197971
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dearment has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dearment accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dearment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dearment has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dearment on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dearment. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dearment.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dearment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dearment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.