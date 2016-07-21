Dr. Ren Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ren Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ren Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 233 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 906-8667
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced, extremely knowledgeable , caring, friendly , very patient to all patients , especially kind to elderly patients
About Dr. Ren Zhou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942257290
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
