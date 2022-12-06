Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 381-0262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang is an amazing person and Doctor. I have seem my share of Dr.'s and he is at the top of the list.
About Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1902910052
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Health Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.