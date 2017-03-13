Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD
Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Tupelo Foot Clinic634 Spicer Dr Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (662) 205-0049
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent consultation with Dr. Valdivia! Friendly, fast and extremely good doctor. Highly Recommended!!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457383952
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Internal Medicine
- 1999
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
