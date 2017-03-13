See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Tupelo, MS
Super Profile

Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Valdivia works at Tupelo Foot Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tupelo Foot Clinic
    634 Spicer Dr Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 205-0049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457383952
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • 1999
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdivia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdivia works at Tupelo Foot Clinic in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Valdivia’s profile.

    Dr. Valdivia has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdivia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdivia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

