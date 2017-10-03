Overview

Dr. Remus Repta, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Repta works at IMS Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.