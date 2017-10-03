Dr. Remus Repta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Remus Repta, MD
Dr. Remus Repta, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
La Andres MD Pllc9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (480) 752-7874
Scottsdale Office8900 E Raintree Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 752-7874
- 3 3271 N Civic Center Plz Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 275-7800
Remus Repta MD Pllc2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 117 Bldg #, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 814-9258
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Not only is Dr Repta superior in his artistic skills as a surgeon, he is the most sensitive, caring and gentle doctor and person. I highly recommend Dr Repta.
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1861615262
- Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Consortium (GRAMEC)/MSU
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Repta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repta accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repta speaks Romanian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Repta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repta.
