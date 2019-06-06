Dr. Remington Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Remington Lee, DO
Dr. Remington Lee, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Remington Lee4000 Spencer Hwy # 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-4089
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
I have been under care of Dr. Lee and his rehab staffs care on several occasions over the past 15 years. I had a very debilitating auto-immune disease and was paralyzed . Under his care I learned how to walk, feed myself even turn over in bed.. I've made a few less debilitating admissions because I know if I'm going to require in hospital rehab, that is where I choose to be admitted. I've not noticed a big staff turnover over the years.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1093881278
- University Of Ar College Of Med
