Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD
Overview
Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group4660 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 276-0933
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies?
All our family loves Dr. Gave-Davies. She is very knowledgeable and caring doctor. Sweet as can be. She always has her patients’ best interest at heart.
About Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740322759
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
- University of The West Indies
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.