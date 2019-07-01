Overview

Dr. Remilekun Adesoji, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Adesoji works at Progressive Physicians Practice in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.