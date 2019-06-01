See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Villegas Jr works at Aspire Health Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Health Partners
    1800 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 875-3700
  2. 2
    True Health
    5730 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 322-8645
  3. 3
    Circles of Care Inc.
    6700 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2019
    Excellent doctor. I was very impressed and very comfortable with him. I believe I have found the right doctor for me. Also, the office staff is awesome!
    Catherine Moore in Titusville, FL — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1952476541
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Villegas Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villegas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villegas Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.