Dr. Remi Nader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Remi Nader, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Nader works at
Locations
Texas Center for Neurosciences4141 Southwest Fwy Ste 490, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 932-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. He takes his time to talk through the situation with the patient. Also, his office personnel is very friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Remi Nader, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1740240951
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nader works at
Dr. Nader has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nader speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.
