Dr. Remi Jaiyeola, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Remi Jaiyeola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. 

They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    1485 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E # 1960, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 883-4024
    Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc.
    601 E San Antonio St Ste 303, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 572-5907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cuero Regional Hospital
  • Detar Hospital Navarro
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Remi Jaiyeola, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467426940
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remi Jaiyeola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaiyeola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaiyeola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaiyeola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaiyeola has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaiyeola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaiyeola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaiyeola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaiyeola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaiyeola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

