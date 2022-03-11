See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Ajiboye works at Sports & Spine Orthopedic in Torrance, CA with other offices in El Segundo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports and Spine Orthopaedics
    23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-8700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sports and Spine Orthopedics
    2361 Rosecrans Ave Ste 165, El Segundo, CA 90245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 775-2331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Compressed Spinal Cord Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2022
    MIRICLES HAPPEN!!! For 2 years, I have been unable to stand for more than 5 seconds or walk for more than 1 block without severe right leg pain and lately left leg pain as well. After 2 years of literally trying everything to avoid back surgery, I finally found an open MRI and got two opinions on what to do. If I listened to the "surgeon to the stars", I would still be in the hospital having had a general anesthetic. Remi Ajiboye, MD operated on me yesterday at 7am under local anesthetic and a twilight sleep (propofol). As soon as I was in recovery all my lower extremity pain was gone and I was home by 1pm. Dr. Ajiboye and I had to convince the Anesthesiologist that it could be done and IT WAS PERFECT. I got onto the OR table and the next thing I new was that I was in recovery. Dr. Ajiboye is incredible!!! He is warm, compassionate, a great listener, and a highly skilled back surgeon, and calls me back within 10 minutes.
    About Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1245596402
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajiboye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajiboye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajiboye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajiboye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajiboye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajiboye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajiboye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

