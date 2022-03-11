Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajiboye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD
Overview
Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
Sports and Spine Orthopaedics23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8700Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sports and Spine Orthopedics2361 Rosecrans Ave Ste 165, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 775-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
MIRICLES HAPPEN!!! For 2 years, I have been unable to stand for more than 5 seconds or walk for more than 1 block without severe right leg pain and lately left leg pain as well. After 2 years of literally trying everything to avoid back surgery, I finally found an open MRI and got two opinions on what to do. If I listened to the "surgeon to the stars", I would still be in the hospital having had a general anesthetic. Remi Ajiboye, MD operated on me yesterday at 7am under local anesthetic and a twilight sleep (propofol). As soon as I was in recovery all my lower extremity pain was gone and I was home by 1pm. Dr. Ajiboye and I had to convince the Anesthesiologist that it could be done and IT WAS PERFECT. I got onto the OR table and the next thing I new was that I was in recovery. Dr. Ajiboye is incredible!!! He is warm, compassionate, a great listener, and a highly skilled back surgeon, and calls me back within 10 minutes.
About Dr. Remi Ajiboye, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1245596402
