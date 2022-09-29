Overview

Dr. Rema Sanghavi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Sanghavi works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.