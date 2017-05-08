See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Escalona-Cruz works at Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
    1215 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-1906
  2. 2
    Children First Pediatric Clinic
    3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 113, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-0919
  3. 3
    Children First Pediatric Clinic
    1267 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-0919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    May 08, 2017
    I so love Dr. Cruz..she is very sweet and actually cares for my son..she will remain my son's pediatrician!!
    Asia Dukes in Augusta, GA — May 08, 2017
    About Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1396734703
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Children Med Center
    • Brookdale Hospital And Med Center
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalona-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escalona-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Escalona-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escalona-Cruz works at Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Escalona-Cruz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalona-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalona-Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escalona-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escalona-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

