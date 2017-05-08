Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalona-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Dr. Escalona-Cruz works at
Locations
Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine1215 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 868-1906
Children First Pediatric Clinic3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 113, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 868-0919
Children First Pediatric Clinic1267 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 868-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I so love Dr. Cruz..she is very sweet and actually cares for my son..she will remain my son's pediatrician!!
About Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Children Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital And Med Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escalona-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escalona-Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escalona-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escalona-Cruz speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalona-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalona-Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escalona-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escalona-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.