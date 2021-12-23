See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Relda Setliff, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
39 years of experience
Dr. Relda Setliff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Setliff works at Relda J Setliff MD in Dallas, TX.

Locations

    Relda J. Setliff M.d. P.A.
    5959 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 1104, Dallas, TX 75235

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Rash
Wellness Examination
Limb Swelling
Rash
Wellness Examination
Limb Swelling
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Setliff always makes me feel comfortable, she listens and explains everything plus does not mind it when I ask more questions. We aslo agree on plans for my medical care and she has given great referrals for my other needs. The staff has always been friendly!
    M. — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Relda Setliff, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    39 years of experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1225012206
    Education & Certifications

    TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

