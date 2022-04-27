Dr. Rekha Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rekha Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College / University Of Delhi-M.D. and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Total Medical Care1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 4105, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 482-5550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was very good Dr Singh is very knowledgeable she listened to me I felt good when I left. She is mine and my husband's new doctor.
About Dr. Rekha Singh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1134208473
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine-Morehouse School Of Medicine
- Family Medicine-Lady Hardinge Medical College / University Of Delhi
- Lady Hardinge Medical College / University Of Delhi-M.D.
- Central school of India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
