Dr. Rekha Pinto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rekha Pinto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Pinto works at
Locations
Butler Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
BHS Cardiology127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 400, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My mother is 97 years old and a patient of Dr Rekha pinto. She is a caring and exceptional doctor. She is thorough and the best. She explains in detail so you understand everything. Always has time for her patients and answers any questions you have. Her staff treats you with respect like your family. Something that's very hard to find today and makes sure you know they care and are there for you. I would highly recommend Dr Pinto and her staff for your medical needs. I come from Florida to take my mom to Dr Pinto for her appointments. We need more Doctors like Dr Pinto. Thank you to her and her staff.
About Dr. Rekha Pinto, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215122775
Education & Certifications
- Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
