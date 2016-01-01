Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rekha Pillai, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Pillai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Wesley Neurology Clinic8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 305, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 624-2960
Wesley Neurology Clinic1211 Union Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions
Wesley Neurology Clinic PC3950 New Covington Pike Ste 270, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 387-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rekha Pillai, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
