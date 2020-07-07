Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panvelkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College.
Locations
23rd St626 23rd St, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-1177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rekha Panvalkar is a wonderful doctor. My late mother (retired pediatrics RN) worked with her and her husband at Ft. Benning. When I was pregnant my mother strongly suggested I use the Panvalkar's as my baby doctor, best decision ever. When I delivered my baby Dr. Rekha came to the hospital she was in the delivery room with me and did her baby wellness check on my baby. She and her husband were both loving, caring and knowledgeable about babies and how to keep them healthy and get them healthy when sick. The Panvalkar 's are wonderful doctors and I'd highly recommend them to any parent looking for a baby/teen doctor. Dr. Rekha as I call her takes her time in the exam room and will answers any questions you may have. Great doctor and staff!!!
About Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi
- 1306929195
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
