Dr. Pandula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Pandula works at
Locations
Willowbrook Office18220 State Highway 249 Ste 400, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pandula saved my life and got my Diabetes under control! I don't care what others say but she saved my life! She did not experiment with any new drugs and gave me a great plan to fight my diabetes. I am sad that she had left Methodist because now I don't think that I will find another Doctor like her again anytime soon.
About Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134183585
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandula works at
Dr. Pandula has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandula.
