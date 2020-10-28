See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Pandula works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Willowbrook Office
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 400, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-1171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Pandula saved my life and got my Diabetes under control! I don't care what others say but she saved my life! She did not experiment with any new drugs and gave me a great plan to fight my diabetes. I am sad that she had left Methodist because now I don't think that I will find another Doctor like her again anytime soon.
    Nivram Jefferson — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Rekha Pandula, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134183585
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Hospital
    • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pandula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandula works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pandula’s profile.

    Dr. Pandula has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

