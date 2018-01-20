Overview

Dr. Rekha Lall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Lall works at Auburn Primary Care in Auburn, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.