Dr. Rekha Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rekha Kumar, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Iris Cantor Women's Health Center425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient yet never feels rushed. Takes an interest in whole patient not just what she is treating.
About Dr. Rekha Kumar, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598922023
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
