Dr. Rekha Kini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kini works at MyCare Health Partners in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.