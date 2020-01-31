Dr. Rekha Harting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rekha Harting, MD
Dr. Rekha Harting, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
AMITA Health Medical Group Hematology Oncology Hinsdale1 Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (877) 596-7410
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My office visit with Dr. Rekha Harting was outstanding. This was a first visit and she was very considerate and personable. She listened and respected what I had to say. She treated me compassionately and really made me feel she cared about me and setting up a team for my care. I highly recommend her!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Medical Oncology
