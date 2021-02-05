Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rekha Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Gandhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Neurology Specialists of Central Florida1685 Lee Rd Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gandhi has opened up her own Practice now She is Neurovations Clinic in winter park Fl 32789.
About Dr. Rekha Gandhi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1376703876
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
