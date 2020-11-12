Overview

Dr. Rekha Cheruvattath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical College Calcutta and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Cheruvattath works at UC Davis Spine Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

