Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Uc Health Physicians Office South7675 Wellness Way Ste 201, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Very skilled and knowledgeable. Focus on whole person (diet, exercise, attitude) and not just chemicals.
About Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982699484
Education & Certifications
- Karmanos Cancer Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.