Dr. Rekha Chaudhary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhary works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

