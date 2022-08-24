Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rejo Cherian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rejo Cherian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Cherian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8900
- 2 395 Commercial Ct, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 261-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherian?
Good listener. Appt not rushed. Knowledgeable
About Dr. Rejo Cherian, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1134567118
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian works at
Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.