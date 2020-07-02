Overview

Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Genoa and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dedaj works at Owensboro Health Pulmonology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.