Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Genoa and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dedaj works at
Locations
-
1
Owensboro Health Pulmonology1000 Breckenridge St Ste 300, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 685-7150
-
2
Lung and Chest, PSC2609 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 215-2601Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dedaj?
A fantastic specialist and terrifically nice person.
About Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Italian
- 1124297361
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- University Of Genoa
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dedaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedaj works at
Dr. Dedaj has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dedaj speaks Albanian and Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.