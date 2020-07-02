See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Genoa and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dedaj works at Owensboro Health Pulmonology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Owensboro Health Pulmonology
    1000 Breckenridge St Ste 300, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 685-7150
    Lung and Chest, PSC
    2609 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 215-2601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Ohio County Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pleural Effusion
Respiratory Failure
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pleural Effusion
Respiratory Failure
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dedaj?

    Jul 02, 2020
    A fantastic specialist and terrifically nice person.
    — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Albanian and Italian
    • 1124297361
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University
    • University Of Genoa
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dedaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dedaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dedaj works at Owensboro Health Pulmonology in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dedaj’s profile.

    Dr. Dedaj has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

