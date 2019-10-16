Dr. Reji Pappy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reji Pappy, MD
Overview
Dr. Reji Pappy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Pappy works at
Locations
St Anthony Cardiovascular Specialists608 NW 9th St Ste 2200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-3737
St Anthony Physicians Mustang201 S Sara Rd Ste 200, Mustang, OK 73064 Directions (405) 578-3250
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not being able to remove my July24,2019 review, this is an update as a result of Dr. Pappy's Oct 15, 2019 lengthy telephone call. Dr. Pappy expressed genuine regret that the cited incident occurred. Further, the person who called me is no longer on his staff. Again, I am not a patient, however, his appropriate action prompts this new review.
About Dr. Reji Pappy, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappy has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappy.
