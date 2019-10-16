Overview

Dr. Reji Pappy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Pappy works at St Anthonys Heart/Vascular in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Mustang, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.