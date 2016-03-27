Overview

Dr. Reji Nair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Nephrology Associates of Lexington in Lexington, KY with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.