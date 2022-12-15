Dr. Lisboa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rejane Lisboa, MD
Overview
Dr. Rejane Lisboa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Faculdade Catolica De Medecine De Porto Alegre and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Lisboa works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 303, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisboa is very knowledgeable and explained everything to me. She also had recommendations for my treatment. She was friendly and did not rush through my appointment.
About Dr. Rejane Lisboa, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nthwstrn University Med School
- University TN
- Faculdade Catolica De Medecine De Porto Alegre
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisboa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisboa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisboa.
