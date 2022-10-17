Dr. Guerrier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD
Overview
Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Guerrier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chen Senior Medical Center - North Miami1190 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-7500
-
2
Tufts Medical Center Primary Care959 Concord St Ste 200, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 532-0223
-
3
Metrowest Internal Medicine61 Lincoln St Ste 301, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-0077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrier?
Gets back to me promptly and addresses my concerns both via email, portal, phone, and in person. I'm a fairly new patient, so I can't address other aspects of care, but so far I'm impressed with her responsiveness and attention to my care.
About Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063687275
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrier works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.