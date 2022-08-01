Dr. Reis Harney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reis Harney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Ventura County Medical Center300 Hillmont Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr.Harney is the best. He is so compassionate and gentle with his little patients. My daughter was a frequent flyer when we lived in the area and he was always so personable with us and honest. His gentle manners were a match for my young daughters comfort. He is the best. I recommend Dr. Harney. P.S. he accepts med-ical ;^)
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Harney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harney speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harney.
