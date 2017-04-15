Dr. Reinaldo Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reinaldo Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reinaldo Gutierrez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Heart and Health Medical Plainview1070 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 364-8600Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Heart and Health Medical of Middle Island281 MIDDLE COUNTRY RD, Middle Island, NY 11953 Directions (631) 345-6670Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Guitierrez is not only an excellent physician but possesses a wonderful bedside manner as well. His office staff at his new location in Plainview is welcoming and courteous. I highly recommend this doctor!
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- New York Methodist Hospital-Internal Medicine
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Gordon College Boston Massachusetts
- Internal Medicine
