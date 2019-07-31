See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Camargo works at Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Ccg of South Florida
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 255-7310
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida
    2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 255-7310
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3
    Holy Cross Medical Group
    1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 351-5838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Environmental Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neoplasm
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Short Stature - Valvular Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Freedom Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • MedCare International
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • One Call Care Management
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2019
    He always takes the time to hear your needs, deal with you directly and in a straightforward and easy to understand manner. He is kind, caring and compassionate and reassures you that he cares about your health and wellbeing.
    — Jul 31, 2019
    About Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306045364
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camargo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camargo has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camargo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Camargo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camargo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

