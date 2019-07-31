Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reinaldo Camargo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Camargo works at
Ccg of South Florida8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 255-7310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 255-7310Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-5838
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Freedom Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- MedCare International
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- One Call Care Management
- Preferred Care Partners
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He always takes the time to hear your needs, deal with you directly and in a straightforward and easy to understand manner. He is kind, caring and compassionate and reassures you that he cares about your health and wellbeing.
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1306045364
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Camargo works at
