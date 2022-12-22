Dr. Reid Wainess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Wainess, MD
Overview
Dr. Reid Wainess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They completed their residency with Doheny Eye Center/University Of Southern California
Dr. Wainess works at
Locations
Acuity Eye Group207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 269-5355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wainess was polite and nice. Explained everything understandable to me. Everyone is very nice and try to make you feel comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Reid Wainess, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1396935979
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Center/University Of Southern California
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wainess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wainess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wainess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wainess has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium, and more.
Dr. Wainess speaks Armenian.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.