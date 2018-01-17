See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Columbia, SC
Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Reid Tribble, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Tribble works at Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group. in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Cardiac Surgery
    8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 400, Columbia, SC 29203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mcleod Health Clarendon
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gastrotomy
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Mitral Valve Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Abdominoplasty
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adrenalectomy
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Impella Device
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Cancer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maze Procedure
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 17, 2018
    Dr. Tribble is such an incredible surgeon. He handled 3 surgeries with my Mother in 2017 and I believe saved her life! Wonderful Dr. and person.
    — Jan 17, 2018
    About Dr. Reid Tribble, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1669440699
    Education & Certifications

    Med University Sc Med Center
    Medical University of South Carolina
    General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid Tribble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tribble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tribble has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tribble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tribble works at Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group. in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Tribble’s profile.

    Dr. Tribble has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tribble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tribble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tribble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tribble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tribble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

