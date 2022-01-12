See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Pflueger works at Summit Plastic Surgery PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Plastic Surgery
    Summit Plastic Surgery
7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 (260) 490-7111
  2. 2
    Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab
    Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab
7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 (260) 490-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Pflueger and his staff are awesome. They always made my family and I feel comfortable and confident. They were fun and relaxed yet very professional. They all care about you the person and you are not just another file. I would highly recommend Dr. Pflueger and his staff to anyone.
    Dave Schoeff — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1013201995
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pflueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pflueger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pflueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pflueger works at Summit Plastic Surgery PC in Fort Wayne, IN.

    Dr. Pflueger has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pflueger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pflueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pflueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

