Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO
Overview
Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Pflueger works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Plastic Surgery7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 490-7111
-
2
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 490-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pflueger and his staff are awesome. They always made my family and I feel comfortable and confident. They were fun and relaxed yet very professional. They all care about you the person and you are not just another file. I would highly recommend Dr. Pflueger and his staff to anyone.
About Dr. Reid Pflueger, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013201995
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
