Overview

Dr. Reid Muller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Muller works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.